Fabulous Fox! Water Trail designated as National Water Trail

The Fabulous Fox! Water Trail is one of only nine trails across the U.S. selected as a National Recreation Trail in 2023, Kane County officials announced in a news release.

The trail has joined a distinctive network of recreational water trails throughout the U.S. with a national designation, which was established through the National Trails System Act of 1968. This act made it federal policy to recognize, promote and increase access to outdoor recreation, according to the release.

The Fabulous Fox! Water Trail is an existing trail that runs from the headwaters in Waukesha County, Wisconsin to the southern border of Kendall County. At 158 miles long and with over 70 access points, the water trail offers paddlers the opportunity to enjoy and explore vibrant Midwest communities and varying landscapes along the Fox River, the release stated.

The team of stakeholders from both states that helped develop the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail applied for designation through the National Park Service in November of 2022. The U.S. Secretary of Interior announced the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail was selected for the designation on June 3.

The trail currently includes signage and will include strategic infrastructure improvements in the future to enhance water trail access and encourage paddling, fishing, touring historic/cultural sites, dining at local restaurants and shopping, according to the release.

Maps, itineraries and more information about the trail can be found at https://fabulousfoxwatertrail.org.