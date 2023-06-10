Elgin Community College’s ‘Project Backpack’ provides school supplies to local students

Elgin Community College and its partners are preparing for Project Backpack, a community-based initiative to benefit area students in need from school districts that include School District U-46, School District 300, Central School District 301, Kaneland School District 302, St. Charles School District 303 and Elgin Community College District 509.

The committee is coordinating backpacks, school supplies and/or resources for students in need this fall, according to a news release.

Supply kits will be provided to the districts for distribution prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“The Project Backpack Committee is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with local school districts to distribute supplies directly to families once again,” Megan Highland, ECC student life coordinator and Project Backpack chairman, said in the release.

For ECC students, supplies will be available while supplies last starting Aug. 1 in the Spartan Pantry in Building B, Room B175, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Hours may vary once the semester begins on Aug. 21. Proof of fall enrollment and a photo ID will be required.

For questions about receiving a backpack, families can reach out to the following contacts:

School District U-46, Karla Jiménez at 847-888-5000 ext. 4211 or ext. 6768 or KarlaJimenez@u-46.org

D300, Jazmin Gongora at jazmin.gongora@d300.org

D303, Angela Meisenheimer at angela.meisenheimer@d303.org

D302, Julie-Ann Fuchs at jfuchs@kaneland.org

D301, Michelle Vaughn at michelle.vaughn@central301.net

EMSA, Jacquelyn Willer at jwiller@emsacharter.org

ECC, Megan Highland at mhighland@elgin.edu or 847-214-7659

Project Backpack accepts monetary donations only to help buy backpacks and supplies.

To make a donation or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit project-backback.org.

Local agencies that want to share information about their services and programs with families are invited to participate by providing a resource handout that can be inserted into backpacks.

For more guidelines and to sign up as an agency participant, visit project-backpack.org.

The Project Backpack committee includes individuals from Elgin Community College, ECC Faculty Association, ECCP3, Healthcare Plus Elgin, Kane County Regional Office of Education, Kane County Teachers Credit Union and School District U-46.

More than 20,200 students from preschool to college have been served since 2010, according to the release.

For the most up-to-date information on Project Backpack, follow their Facebook page or visit project-backpack.org.