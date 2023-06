Emagine Entertainment is offering free movie tickets for educators on Wednesdays before 5 p.m. from June 21 through July 20.

According to a news release, the tickets will be valid only for movies that begin before 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Educators must present proof of school employment at the box office to receive their free ticket.

Emagine Batavia, 550 N. Randall Road, opened to the public on June 1.