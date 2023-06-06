Aurora’s Paramount Theatre receives state grant for infrastructure upgrades

Aurora’s Paramount Theatre will undergo refurbishing thanks to a $400,000 state grant, one of several awarded to Aurora area civic organizations announced by state Rep. Barbara Hernandez.

“Illinois’ recent budget paved the way for great progress with significant spending in vital areas such as education and child care, but it will also do substantial good by targeting community needs at local and regional levels,” Hernandez, an Aurora Democrat, said Tuesday in a prepared statement.

Tim Rater, president and CEO of the Paramount, thanked Hernandez for recognizing the theater’s impact on the community.

“For the last decade, Paramount has been a driver of cultural and economic activity in our community, welcoming nearly three million patrons and generating more than $176 million in economic impact,” said Rater, who acknowledged the challenges of operating the 92-year-old theater in a prepared statement.

“Nearly a century of wear and tear have uncovered necessary improvements across our venue,” he said. “This grant will enable us to provide an inclusive, accessible, and safe environment at Paramount for all patrons, with access to high-quality, affordable arts and cultural experiences for years to come.”

The grant will fund infrastructure improvements related to accessibility and security as well as restroom upgrades, according to a Paramount spokesman.

Maddie’s Mittens, an organization that collects and distributes clothing to Kane County residents, will use $320,000 to purchase a new building; the Village of North Aurora will get $200,000 for water treatment plant renovation; an $80,000 grant will fund an Aurora Public Library mini-bookmobile and Mutual Ground, an organization that offers services to domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors and people dealing with substance abuse will get $5 million to renovate and expand its emergency shelter facility.

