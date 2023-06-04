June 04, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Charles Public Library to screen ‘Sweet Smell of Success’ on June 7

By Shaw Local News Network
The St. Charles Public Library (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Public Library will host a film screening of the 1957 classic “Sweet Smell of Success” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

Residents are invited to see the film on the big screen without the admission fee of a movie theater, according to a news release from the library. Drinks and popcorn will be served.

“Sweet Smell of Success” is a drama starring Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtin, Susan Harrison and Martin Milner. Filmed on location in New York City, it’s the story of a powerful newspaper columnist who uses his connections to ruin his sister’s relationship with a man he deems unworthy of her.

To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave., St. Charles.

St. Charles