Geneva to host public information meetings about road work projects

The city of Geneva’s 2023 street improvement program is scheduled to start in late June with 23 resurfacing and drainage projects on the docket.

Residents looking to get more details on the upcoming construction are invited to an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Geneva Public Works Department, 1800 South St.

According to a news release from the city, Public Works staff will provide an overview of the construction activity and will be available to answer questions. The public can enter the building through the east side door.

A second meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the southeast corner of Cambridge Drive and Williamsburg Avenue for the city to discuss the realignment of the existing raised median with residents.

Project locations and a map are available at geneva.il.us. Residents living on impacted roads or the nearest cross streets will receive a letter from the city inviting them to the meetings.

Construction is expected to be completed in mid-October, weather permitting. People can subscribe to receive road work updates via “Notify Me” on the city’s website.

For more information about the street improvement program, call Civil Engineer Elton Orozco at 630-232-1279 or send him an email.