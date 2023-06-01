June 01, 2023
State Rep. Dan Ugaste launches online job bulletin for employers and job seekers

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois State Representative Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva/Kane County) (Shaw Local News Network)

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, has launched an online job bulletin, open to prospective employers in or around the 65th District and 65th District jobseekers, according to a news release.

Employers and prospective employees can find the online job bulletin at repugaste.com/2023/05/24/rep-ugastes-online-job-bulletin/. Employers can directly access a form to post job openings at any time at repugaste.com/jobs-bulletin/.

According to the news release, as of March 2023, the Illinois Department of Employment Security published unemployment data stating 4.4% of the overall Illinois labor force was unemployed. The national unemployment rate was 3.5% during this time.

This figure marked a slight decline from the 4.5% unemployment rate recorded in February 2023.

Questions are welcome and individuals can contact 630-797-5530 or email ugaste@ilhousegop.org for additional information.

