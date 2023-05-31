St. Charles Public Library presents program on D-Day

The St. Charles Public Library will present “D-Day: June 6, 1944″ at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 in the Huntley Community Room.

This year marks the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history, which liberated France from four years of Nazi occupation, according to a news release from the library.

U.S. Foreign Policy expert Gary Midkiff will discuss how the largest and most complex amphibious landing in military history was a success because of courage, training, luck, mistakes, planning, subterfuge and the differences between the decision-making processes of Dwight Eisenhower and Adolf Hitler, the release stated.

Midkiff is an author, analyst, teacher, chef and editor. He specializes in the U.S. Civil War, the U.S. presidency and U.S. foreign wars. He became interested in the Civil War while stationed at the Pentagon during the Vietnam War era.

Registration is required for this program. Sign up at the library’s research and reading desk, by calling 630-584-0076, ext. 1 or online at scpld.org. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles.