Kane County flags lowered to half-staff in honor of K-9 Hudson

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog has ordered the flags at the Government Center Campus in Geneva lowered to half-staff in honor of the service and heroism of Kane County Sheriff K-9 Hudson, according to a news release.

K-9 Hudson died in the line of duty on May 24 during the attempted apprehension of an armed suspect at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road in Geneva, according to Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

“We are saddened by the loss of K-9 Hudson who was fiercely loyal in his duties to protect his fellow deputies and the citizens of Kane County,” Pierog said in the release. “On behalf of the Kane County Board, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Along with multiple law enforcement personnel and first responders who reported to the scene on May 24, the county also extends its gratitude to the men and women of the Kane County Office of Emergency Management and KaneComm, the county’s 911 dispatching center, for their critical roles on that day.”

Flags will remain at half-staff through the day of funeral services for K-9 Hudson on Thursday at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove.