Kane task force to investigate use of deadly force in police-involved shooting on Randall Road

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating whether the police use of deadly force was justified in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Aurora man on May 24 in connection with a stolen car, according to a news release.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser will review the investigation’s findings to determine whether the police use of deadly force was justified.

It was alleged that earlier in the day on May 24, James J. Moriarty Jr., 38, of the 2000 block of West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, had stolen a Honda Accord and was driving it, the release stated.

Deputies located Moriarty driving the Honda and pursued it until they forced it to stop at the intersection of Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway on the Geneva-Batavia border, according to the release.

Deputies then sent Sheriff’s K-9 police dog Hudson toward Moriarty to subdue him, saw a weapon in his hand as he turned toward them and they fired multiple gunshots at him, the release stated.

Moriarty was pronounced dead a short time later at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and K-9 Hudson died at the scene, the release stated.

Anyone who witnessed or recorded video of the incident is asked to call the investigation tip line at 331-385-6314, according to the release.

The investigation is in accordance with Illinois’ Police and Community Relations Improvement Act, the release stated.