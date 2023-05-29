Local lawmakers to hold free shred event and food drive in Elburn

State Sens. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, and Dave Syverson, R-Rockford, along with State Reps. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, will host a free shred event and food drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Town & Country Public Library in Elburn.

According to a news release, a shred truck will be on site and documents will be accepted until 11 a.m. or until the truck is full. Non-perishable food items will also be collected and delivered to the Elburn Food Pantry.

Participants are asked to follow traffic signs and remain in their vehicles. Shred truck staff will unload cars. Parking will be available for those who wish to see their documents fed into the shredder. While paper folders, staples and paper clips can be fed into the shredder, large binder clips, plastic file folders and old floppy discs cannot. Additionally, no electronics will be accepted for recycling or disposal.

For additional information on this event, constituents can call DeWitte’s office at 847-214-8245, Syverson’s office at 815-987-7555, Keicher’s office at 815-748-3494 or Ugaste’s office at 630-797-5530.