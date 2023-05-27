Swedish Day Festival returns to Good Templar Park in Geneva

The annual Swedish Day Festival, the midwest’s oldest Midsummer festival, returns to Good Templar Park on Sunday, June 18.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park, located at 528 Eastside Drive.

According to a news release, the family-friendly event will feature arts and crafts, vendors, Scandinavian food, maypole celebration and dance, a viking encampment and warriors demonstration, kids games, live music, Icelandic Pony, Swedish Children’s Choir and more.

Some of the ethnic food that will be available at the event include Swedish pancakes, a meatball dinner, herring dinner, sloppy joes, cardamom coffee cake, tarts and more.

Admission is $7, and children 12 and under are free. People dressed in traditional Scandinavian folk costumes also are free.

Cottage walks and viking ship tours will be available throughout the day for an extra fee.

For more information: https://www.goodtemplarpark.org/events/2023/6/18/113-swedish-day.

Note: This event is not affiliated with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Swedish Days Festival.