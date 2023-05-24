Geneva resident named 2023 Swedish Days parade marshal

Geneva resident Jay Womack has been named the 2023 Swedish Days parade marshal.

According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Womack is involved with community organizations like the Geneva Park District Foundation, Kane County Forest Preserve District, Geneva Natural Resources Committee, Kane/DuPage Water Conservation District, Conservation Foundation of Kane County and more.

Womack was nominated to be named marshal by both Geneva Park District, where he serves on the foundation board, and Kane County Forest Preserve, where he is a Site Steward for Fabyan Forest Preserve. Womack was honored in 2019 with Outstanding Citizen Volunteer of the Year given by the Illinois Association of Park Districts, the release stated.

He has been the chair of the Natural Resource Committee since 2007 and during this time has donated thousands of hours to various causes including Earth Day, Fox River Clean Up and the Wine Cheese & Trees fundraiser, which he created and continues to chair to raise money to assist in replacing trees in Geneva that were lost to disease such as the Emerald Ash Borer, the release stated.

In 2022, Womack was honored as the Wood Award Recipient.

Swedish Days Festival supported by Northwestern Medicine runs June 21-25, 2023. For more information visit https://genevachamber.com/events/swedish-day.