Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 announces auditions for “Vrooommm!” adult comedic production

Playhouse 38, the cultural arts facility of the Geneva Park District, will host auditions for its upcoming adult performance of “Vrooommm!,” a breezy “NASComedy” by Janet Allard. Auditions will be held Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at Playhouse 38.

Participants must be 18 or older.

“This is a great opportunity for any adult looking to get into community theatre, including those who are not interested in being on stage but still want to get involved,” said Will Turner, cultural arts & recreation coordinator for Geneva Park District. “We need individuals to help at rehearsals and during performances for the show, so all are welcome.”

Previous theatre experience is not required. Individuals who would like to audition need to register online before June 7 with activity code 5211704-06, and registration is free at this link. Those who audition are asked to prepare a 1- to 2-minute comedic monologue or use a monologue posted online at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse. Those who are interested in being involved off-stage can contact Turner at wturner@genevaparks.com.

Rehearsals will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. from June 12-July 20. Performances of “Vrooommm!” will be July 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and July 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets will be available in July at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse.