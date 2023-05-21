Fabyan Villa Museum in Geneva now open for the season with expanded hours, capacity

Geneva’s Fabyan Villa Museum, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is now open for the season with expanded hours and capacity for more visitors.

Acccording to a news release, the museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 30. Guided tours begin at noon, while self-guided tours will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Fabyan Villa Museum tells the legacy of Colonel George and Nelle Fabyan, all within their 1907 Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home. The museum contains the Fabyans’ private collection of Chinese and Japanese artifacts, natural history specimens, original furniture and more, the release stated.

Exhibits describe the significant scientific achievements in codebreaking by Elizebeth Smith-Friedman, as well as acoustics that Colonel Fabyan funded in laboratories he built on his property.

Tickets can be purchased at ppfv.org/fabyan-villa-museum for the guided tour at $10 per person. Self-guided tours are $5 per adult, $3 for children from 5 to 17 and free for children ages 4 and under.

Also available for public visitation is the Fabyan Japanese Garden.

The garden is open to the public on Wednesdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 27. There is no fee to visit the garden during open hours, though donations are appreciated.

The Fabyan Villa Museum and Japanese Garden are located inside the Fabyan West Forest Preserve at 1925 S. Batavia Ave. in Geneva. Parking is available in the northernmost parking lot of the Forest Preserve. A 200-yard walk from the parking lot is required to reach the Fabyan Japanese Garden, with another 100-yard walk uphill from the Garden to reach the Fabyan Villa Museum.

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley operates the museum and garden through an agreement with the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.

For more information, call Preservation Partners at 630-377-6424 or visit www.ppfv.org.