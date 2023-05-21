‘Bounce the Mall’ headed to Aurora outlet mall this summer

Bounce the Mall, an inflatable bounce house festival, will be at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora on weekends beginning Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, June 18.

According to a news release, Bounce the Mall brings colorful, inflatable fun to many of the most well-attended malls in the country.

The family attraction contains eight different interactive inflatables that include an obstacle course, a bottomless ball pit, a silent disco done with live DJs, lights and special effects, a sports arena, selfie stations and more.

There will also be a little bouncer castle built especially for younger jumpers. The event will also include a Bounce Cafe, featuring food trucks and a relaxing patio.

All-Access Tickets start at just $23 for a 90-minute pass. Events are expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged. Visit BounceTheMall.com for tickets and more information.