May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
La Fox Road to close for construction at Union Pacific Railroad crossing

By Shaw Local News Network
The Union Pacific Railroad will be closing La Fox Road at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing approximately 1,500 feet north of Keslinger Road in the Village of La Fox on Monday, May 22, 2023 (Map provided by Kane County Division of Transportation)

The Union Pacific Railroad will be closing La Fox Road at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing approximately 1,500 feet north of Keslinger Road in the village of La Fox on Monday, according to a news release.

This full road closure will allow for the railway crossing to be reconstructed, improving the riding surface for motorists.

La Fox Road is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. on May 22 and is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, weather dependent. The posted detour route will use Keslinger Road to Peck Road to IL Route 38 to divert traffic around the construction area, the release said.

