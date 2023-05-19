Fox Valley Orthopedics to host blood, bone marrow donor drive

Fox Valley Orthopedics, in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 in Geneva.

In addition to the blood drive, Be the Match will be swabbing cheeks from noon to 4 p.m. of anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 who are interested in becoming a potential stem cell or bone marrow donor. A middle school boy in Elburn is fighting leukemia, and is in need of a stem cell donor.

Frankie Techter, 11, is undergoing chemotherapy to fight leukemia. A bone marrow screening will be held April 8 at Elburn Lions Club for potential donors for Frankie's stem cell transplant. (Courtesy of Nichole Techter)

According to a news release from Fox Valley Orthopedics, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood; accident victims, surgery patients, individuals going through cancer treatments and people with blood disorders are always in need.

This year, more than 130,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a serious blood disease; only 30% who need a bone marrow transplant have a matching donor in their family, reported the Institute for Justice, 2023, the release stated.

With such a large percentage of bone marrow transplant donors coming from outside the family, individuals fighting for their life, like Elburn resident Frankie Techter, need donors, according to the release.

Fox Valley Orthopedics is located at 2535 Soderquist Court, Geneva. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged at https://www.fvortho.com/blood-drive/.

A non-expired photo identification will be needed at the time of the donation. Panera Bread is donating a healthy to-go meal to all donors, and everyone who attempts to donate will be entered in a raffle drawing.

To learn more or request an at-home test kit, visit my.bethematch.org/Frankie. For more information or to pre-register, visit fvortho.com/blood-drive.