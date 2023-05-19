Forest Preserve District of Kane County announces Yarn Art Program

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s “Yarn Art Social Circle” will provide an opportunity for crafters to gather together, share ideas and create projects from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, June 3, July 1 and Aug. 26 at the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles.

According to a news release, participants are encouraged to bring their own knit, crochet or other yarn project to work on during the program. It is open to crafters of all skill levels and ages. Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Creek Bend Nature Center is located at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.

Participants can register for one class or the entire year at kaneforest.com or by calling 630-444-3190.