May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Elgin Community College 2023 Kids’ College features ballet, videography, firefighting classes

By Shaw Local News Network
Elgin Community College’s summer Kids’ College returns in June, offering children aged 5 to 16 years the opportunity to find something which sparks interest and feeds their passion.

Elgin Community College’s summer Kids’ College returns in June, offering children aged 5 to 16 years the opportunity to find something which sparks interest and feeds their passion, according to a news release.

New to the Kids’ College catalog are Firefighting 101, Phone Photography and various dance classes. Returning favorites include coding, drawing, STEAM exploration, photography, music and more. Classes start June 5 and run through August.

To see the complete list of Kids’ College courses and to register, visit elgin.edu/kidscollege. Select ‘Summer 2023′ from the selection tabs when browsing course offerings. To be added to an email list for upcoming class announcements, email kidscollege@elgin.edu.

