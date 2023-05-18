St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva Girl Scouts honored with Gold Awards

Four girls from the Tri-Cities were among the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois’ 2023 class of Gold Award Girl Scout honorees at its annual meeting on Saturday, April 29, at the Northern Illinois University Barsema Alumni Visitors Center in DeKalb.

According to a news release, earning the Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Gold Award Girl Scouts are recognized leaders in their communities. As they partner with local leaders to solve problems in their communities and beyond, they discover the power of bringing together a team to effect measurable, lasting change.

Aisling McGrath, Batavia - Ending Child Marriage

Aisling McGrath, 19, of Batavia, was awarded a Girl Scout Gold Award on Saturday, April 29. (Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois )

McGrath, 19, a Girl Scout alum, wanted to address child marriages in Illinois. Child marriages are widely perceived as an issue only in developing countries. However, she discovered during her Students Opposing Slavery (SOS) 2019 Summit Camp in Washington D.C. that this is also a problem in the United States, including in Illinois. Currently, the legal age of marriage in Illinois is 18 years old — as low as 16 years old with parental consent. McGrath realized that many child marriages are forced marriages and negatively impact the lives of those affected. She created a patch program to educate middle and high school students about this issue. She shared this program with Girl Scouts, Jack and Jill of America, Rahab’s Daughter, and other organizations. McGrath also did presentations to spread the message about this important topic.

Frances McGroarty, Geneva - Bilingual Mental Health Awareness and Coping Skills

Frances McGroarty, 15, of Geneva, was awarded a Girl Scout Gold Award on April 29, 2023. (Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois )

Frances, 15, a current Girl Scout, wanted to address the need for increased awareness of mental health issues, different coping skills for mental health, and reducing mental health stigma. Frances worked with two homeless shelters, a juvenile detention center and a preschool program to provide bilingual coping skills information sheets to educate staff and clients. Frances also provided the homeless shelters with needed art supplies and fidgets and the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center with fidgets. Frances donated homemade crayons to the preschool program, hosted a table at two community events showcasing facts and statistics about mental health in English and Spanish, and distributed coping skills information sheets and green mental health awareness ribbons. Frances also partnered with the Geneva School District 304 Communications Office to have the coping skills information sheet included in students’ online backpack.

Erin Rothenbaum, St. Charles - Advancing Girls in STEM

Erin Rothenbaum, 19, of St. Charles, was awarded a Girl Scout Gold award on April 29, 2023. (Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois)

Erin Rothenbaum, 19, a Girl Scout alum, wanted to educate girls in STEM. Gender stereotyping can come from a place of misunderstanding and underrepresentation regarding women’s roles in a field. As addressed in her exploration of the root cause of this problem in STEM, girls lose confidence in their skills early in their education. Further, they start to believe women are not suited for STEM fields. Erin’s goal was to tackle these problems through education and experience. Her project addressed these issues by holding a five-day camp for younger girls in STEM. Erin created hands-on workshops with plenty of tactile labs. Her goal was to introduce the girls to the fun aspects of STEM fields and help them to gain further interest and confidence.

Sara Rothenbaum, St. Charles - Reduce Your Plastic (RYP)

Sara Rothenbaum, 19, of St. Charles, was awarded a Girl Scout Gold Award on April 29, 2023. (Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois )

Sara Rothenbaum, 19, a Girl Scout alum, focused on the need to reduce plastic consumption. She addressed this issue through increasing awareness of the consequences of over-consumption, educating people on ways to use less plastic, and striving to motivate people to make the changes necessary to reduce their plastic usage. She started by creating a brochure entitled “Reduce Your Plastic” that described her project. The brochure included information on the consequences of our plastic pollution, as well as some significant statistics on its impact on our environment and physical health. The last page included information on what to do to make a difference with tips to reduce plastic usage. In a “How to Get Involved” section, she included the addresses of her four social media sites. To reach even more people, Sara created videos and held workshops to share information on how consumers can reduce their plastic usage.