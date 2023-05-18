Marmion Academy breaks ground on renovation of multi-sport Fichtel Field

Marmion Academy in Aurora held groundbreaking ceremonies and a reception May 5 for the renovation of multi-sport Fichtel Field and the varsity baseball field.

Construction of the new, artificial turf playing surface and track and field event areas began Monday, May 8, according to a news release from Marmion Academy.

The renovations are expected to be completed in late summer/early fall of 2023 in time for all five sports to have their first home games of the season on the newly renovated fields.

According to the release, the funding for this project was made possible by the bequest of Ed Regole, a 1950 graduate of Marmion. Regole was a friend of Marmion from the day he graduated until the day he died. He and his wife Vivienne’s support through the years allowed Marmion to make multiple, impactful enhancements to its facilities, including the Regole Natatorium, the Regole Science Center and the Regole Field House.

Not only did Regole support Marmion with his generosity during his lifetime, but it was also important to him to provide the academy with a “game-changing” gift upon his passing. His bequest is allowing Marmion to renovate both the varsity baseball field and multi-sport Fichtel Field, the release stated.

Marmion Academy is a Catholic and Benedictine college preparatory school for boys in Aurora.

For more information on Marmion Academy, visit www.marmion.org.