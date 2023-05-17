St. Charles Park District summer concert series returns to Lincoln Park

The St. Charles Park District’s free summer concert series returns every Thursday at 7 p.m. in Lincoln Park downtown St. Charles, according to a news release from the park district.

The annual Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert kicks off the concert series on May 25. Yankee Cowboy will appear June 1, with their upbeat, exciting and modern country music. Nu Blu takes the stage on June 8, with an award-winning bluegrass set of songs that range from melancholy to the exuberant.

The next week, on June 15, Blooze Brothers will honor the original music and stage performance of Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi with a combination of rhythm & blues, blues and soul classics. On June 22, the Hillbilly Rockstarz will cover everything country from the classics to the latest hits from Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and so much more. Semple takes the stage on June 29, with music from 70′s rock to modern pop songs.

Other performers this summer include The Throwbacks, The Beatelles, True Company and more.

Lincoln Park, located on Main Street between 4th & 5th Streets, is a smoke-free park.

For more details and a full line-up of events, visit stcparks.org/summer-concerts.