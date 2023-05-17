Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of May 9, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Jeffrey M. Mepham, 32, of the 2400 block of Fremont Street, Rolling Meadows, for residential burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

• Jose Rivera Dominguez, 31, of the 100 block of Golfview Lane, Carpentersville, for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury/death and endangering the health/life of a child.

• Christian A. Garcia, 28, of the 400 block of Broadway Street, Aurora, for two counts each of predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

• Patrick A. Carter, 54, of the 600 block of Holly Street, Elgin, for aggravated criminal sexual assault, battery and disorderly conduct.

• Efren Venancio-Villafan, 31, of the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue, Carpentersville, for aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

• Orlando Rojas, 42, of the 100 block of Mora Road, Carpentersville, for seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 20 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

• Jacob R. Gutierrez, 33, of the 200 block of Douglas Avenue, Elgin, for 21 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

• Ea Ler, 30, of the 1400 block of Crestwood Court, Aurora, for five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

• Robert C. Nelson, 31, of the 600 block of Juli Drive, South Elgin, for eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

• Maurice Tyree-Silas for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

• Michael W. McCarron, 61, of the 1600 block of East County Line Road, Maple Park, for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

• Edgar Saturnino Tirado, 26, of the 100 block of Williams Avenue, St. Charles, for two counts of aggravated DUI, DUI and driver’s license never issued.

• Israel O. Delatorre, 26, of the 100 block of Caroline Court, Geneva, for four counts of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraing and eight counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Michael F. Brown, 26, of the 900 block of West Lake Street, Addison, for two counts of armed violence, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated fleeing/attempt to elude police and driving with a suspended license.

• William L. Bush III, 32, of the 0-99 block of Devonshire, Elgin, for aggravated battery and battery.

• Marco F. Govea-Juarez, 37, of the 400 block of West New York Street, Aurora, for three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

• Belen F. Varela, 23, of the 400 block of West New York Street, Aurora for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Maria J. Gomez-Ramos, 34, of the 100 block of Woodland Court, Carpentersville, for retail theft.

• Santana Ramos Martinez, 23, of the 100 block of Woodland Court, Carpentersville, for retail theft.

• Deon R. Duff, 26, of the 1800 block of Ione Court, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated fleeing, aggravated fleeing causing property damage.

• Arisahit Hernandez-Miranda, 40, of the 200 block of Seneca Street, Elgin, for two counts of driving while his license was suspended/revoked.

• Sergio L. Rivas, 41, of the 7000 block of Lowell Drive, Carpentersville, for four counts of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

• Rafael L. Vasquez, 47, of the 1100 block of Fairwood Drive, Elgin, for two counts of domestic battery.

• Jonathan J. Parrales Martinez, 27, of the 300 block of North Park Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated DUI.

• Mariana B. Silva, 32, of the 500 block of Spring Street, Aurora, for obstructing justice.

• Miguel Cano-Arzola, 57, of the 500 block of North Loucks Street, Aurora, for four counts of aggravated DUI, DUI and driving while his license was suspended/revoked.

• Anthony G. Balderas, 20, of the 900 block of Hankes Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of aggravated assault.

• Ricky D. Lott, 37, of the 5200 block of Lexington Street, Chicago for driving while his license was suspended/revoked and aggravated DUI.

• Michael W. Engblom, 23 of the 2500 block of Pinehurst Drive, Aurora, for aggravated battery to a paramedic, domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery.

• Brandon A. Cannady, 39, of the 3400 block of North Court Street, Rockford, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license was suspended/revoked.

• Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion, for burglary and criminal damage to property.

• Matthew C. McCheshey, 26, of the 900 block of South Lake Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery and four counts of domestic battery.

• Charlie A. Melendez, 41, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.