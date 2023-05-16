Local officers to participate in Cop on a Rooftop to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

Police officers in St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia will be sitting on the rooftops of several Dunkin’ locations on Friday morning to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

According to the Batavia Police Department, officers will be at the Dunkin’ locations at 108 N. Batavia Ave. and 2002 W. Wilson St. from 5 a.m. to noon collecting donations.

Geneva police will be stationed at the location at 206 E. State St., and also alongside Batavia officers at the Wilson Street location from 5 a.m. to noon.

In St. Charles, officers will be stationed at the Dunkin’ locations at 1711 W. Main St and 1566 E. Main St. from 5 a.m. to noon.

Donors giving $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free coffee, and a Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug (while supplies last). There also will be raffle tickets and Special Olympics merchandise for sale, according to a news release from the city of St. Charles.

Anyone who makes a monetary donation will receive a coupon for a free donut.