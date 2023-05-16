Elburn officials show support for Airbnb properties in village

Visitors who need a place to stay in Elburn soon may be able to find a home in town instead of traveling to a neighboring community.

The Committee of the Whole supported allowing Airbnb properties near the B-1 district, which is considered the downtown business area, while discussing the measure at Monday night’s meeting.

Potential Airbnb rentals outside the downtown business area would need a special use permit if the measure passes in a full Village Board vote next month.

Village President Jeff Walter explained the backstory of short-term rentals in Elburn after the meeting.

“We found our ordinance had a mention of tourist houses,” Walter said. “We didn’t know what the definition of a tourist house was. It’s old language. So we started digging into that.”

Walter said they found that Elburn had two Airbnb properties by the American Legion, located on Shannon and Babcock streets, since last summer.

“We brought the owners in,” Walter said. “They told us all about how they are operating, what’s going on.”

However, the tourist houses are close to, but not in, the business district.

“So now it’s a special use within the residential area,” Walter said. “So it’ll be allowed. Airbnbs will be allowed anywhere in Elburn. But if it’s in a residential zoned area, it is a special use.”

He said people seeking special use in homes in residential areas will have to go before the Plan Commission and Village Board to get the Airbnb approved.

Village Administrator John Nevenhoven said he will provide a list of recommendations such as quiet hours and parking.

Village Trustee Pat Schuberg cautioned that if Elburn did not have Airbnb, it could “chase people out” of town and other towns would get benefits such as people going to other restaurants.

Walter explained why Airbnb would be an asset to the community.

“We have a lot of weddings that take place at the Lions Club,” Water said. “And there’s no place for anyone to stay when they come to town. We have no hotels here. We have no guest houses, no B&Bs [bed-and-breakfast], nothing. So this seems like a logical thing.”

He said Fishermen’s Inn, which has weddings, has complained that people do not have a place to stay.

“You have to go into North Aurora or Geneva, St. Charles, wherever, to get a hotel,” Walter said. “Well, this will at least allow some people to stay out here when they come out for events.”

The Village Board is expected to formally vote on an ordinance permitting Airbnbs in the village at the June 5 meeting.

Nevenhoven said the village’s Plan Commission will hold a public hearing so residents who are within 250 feet from a potential Airbnb can get answers to questions about how it works. Based on the feedback, the commission will make a recommendation to the board to approve or deny the special use request, which will be brought to the board June 19.