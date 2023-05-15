‘Geneva’s Got Talent’ competition now accepting applications

Geneva Park District is now accepting applications for the 2023 Geneva’s Got Talent competition, an annual event culminating with semi-finals and finals on stage during the Swedish Days Festival.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce and the Geneva Park District will present this fun-filled competition for all ages. All types of talent are welcome — from singers, dancers, and musicians, to magicians, jugglers, or those with any other unique talent. Winners will be awarded a cash prize, according to a news release from the park district.

Auditions will be held Saturday, June 10 at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Completed application and $35 registration fee are due by 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. Applications and registration link can be found at genevaparks.org/ggt.

All ages and talents are welcomed to audition. Individuals do not have to live in Geneva to participate.

Semi-finalists and finalists will perform on the Main Stage during the Swedish Days Festival on Wednesday, June 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 22, from 5-6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.