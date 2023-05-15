May 15, 2023
Shaw Local
‘Geneva’s Got Talent’ competition now accepting applications

By Shaw Local News Network

Batavia Academy of Dance waits to audition for the annual Geneva's Got Talent competition at Sunset Recreation Center during a previous year. Auditions for the 2023 competition will be held Saturday, June 10 at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. (Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Media) (Mary Beth)

Geneva Park District is now accepting applications for the 2023 Geneva’s Got Talent competition, an annual event culminating with semi-finals and finals on stage during the Swedish Days Festival.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce and the Geneva Park District will present this fun-filled competition for all ages. All types of talent are welcome — from singers, dancers, and musicians, to magicians, jugglers, or those with any other unique talent. Winners will be awarded a cash prize, according to a news release from the park district.

Auditions will be held Saturday, June 10 at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Completed application and $35 registration fee are due by 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. Applications and registration link can be found at genevaparks.org/ggt.

All ages and talents are welcomed to audition. Individuals do not have to live in Geneva to participate.

Semi-finalists and finalists will perform on the Main Stage during the Swedish Days Festival on Wednesday, June 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 22, from 5-6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.

