Geneva Garden Club hosts annual plant sale

GENEVA – The Geneva Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 20, at 2630 Kaneville Road, Geneva, according to a news release.

Parking is across the street at Chapelstreet Church.

The selection includes hardy perennials, such as hostas, coral bells, lambs ears, native geraniums, alliums, purple lamium, Annabelle hydrangeas, ginger, lady’s mantle, bee balm – also known as Manarda – vinca, stone crop, ligularia, sweet William and columbine.

The club will also be offering a variety of house plants.