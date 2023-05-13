Geneva homeowners would pay more for garbage pickup under a new contract the city is considering.

Those who prefer to pay one garbage can at a time, by buying stickers, would see the highest percentage increase -- 27%. The stickers, which now cost $3.10, will cost $3.95 the first year of the contract, according to a proposal aldermen will discuss at a committee meeting Monday night.

Monthly prices for renting 35- 65- and 95-gallon wheeled toters would go up 11.9% to 15%, depending on the size. For example, a 65-gallon user would pay $24 a month, or $2.83 more.

The proposal is from Lakeshore Recycling Systems. If the city council approves the new five-year contract, it would take effect July 1. The sticker and toter rental prices would increase each of the next four years by 4.5%.

Another company bid on the contract, but a city memo said that city workers rejected that proposal because it “deviated substantially” from the specifications. The memo did not say what company it was or details about what it proposed.

The city specified, in its request for proposals, that bidders offer a sticker program, which the city has used for more than two decades.

Neighboring Batavia, which approved a new garbage contract on May 1, did not require bidders to continue to offer a sticker program, and all three bidders -- including LRS -- refused, repeatedly, to offer it.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230512/garbage-costs-for-homeowners-could-go-up-in-geneva