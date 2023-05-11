Kane-Kendall Moms Demand Action hosts Geneva rally for assault weapons ban

GENEVA – This Mother’s Day, some moms don’t want cards or flowers – they want Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

Volunteers with the Kane and Kendall County chapter of Illinois Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action will host a Mother’s Day event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Route 38 bridge in Geneva, to do just that – call on Congress to act on assault weapons, according to a news release.

The groups are part of the Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network. The Geneva event will be among 200 being organized across the country, according to its website, momsdemandaction.org.

The Geneva event will include a rally to advocate for a national assault weapons ban, the release stated.

Those who want to participate – even if they’re not moms – are welcome to bring their own signs to the rally and wear red or their Moms Demand Action shirts.

Every day, 120 Americans are shot and killed, and more than 200 are shot and wounded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wonder database.

The Mass Shooting Tracker website reports 253 mass shootings since Jan. 1, 2023, more than in the 131 days of the year, as of May 11.

In 2020, firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes to become the leading cause of death among people ages 1 to 19 years old, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will mark one year since a white supremacist took the lives of 10 people and wounded three in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

May 24 will mark one year since 19 children and two teachers were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the release stated.