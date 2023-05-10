Kane Forest District adds staff, $4M in improvements in new budget

Kane County Forest Preserve District commissioners approved a 2023-24 budget this week that includes more than $4 million in new projects.

Commissioners approved a tax levy previous to the budget that will pull in $448,000 of new property taxes to the district. That money will help fund pay increases of up to 4.5% for district employees who receive the highest performance ratings. Lower ratings will result in lower raises.

There are also four new full-time staff positions and one part-time role. The cost of those positions is a wash from the prior year’s budget because of savings realized with the offering of an early retirement incentive. Such programs often see the highest-paid employees retire, freeing up money to hire lower-paid, new employees.

The district’s early retirement program netted $305,000 in savings. The new hires will increase the district’s staffing from 76 employees to 80.5 employees (including the part-time position).

“We’ll have more people but spend the same amount of money,” said Chris Kious, the district’s president.

Commissioner Cliff Surges said as the district expands its land holdings, it becomes more necessary to have the headcount to maintain and oversee those properties.

The district owns nearly 100 properties and manages more than 23,000 acres, according to its most recent annual budget summary.

Exactly how big the district plans to become -- and how much staffing it should have relative to that growth -- will be a focal point in the formation of a new master plan. The district hasn’t revised its plan in nearly a decade.

There are also $4.2 million in new projects that will be paid for out of the district’s construction fund. The bigger ticket projects include:

• Enhanced public access and better trail connection in the Mill Creek Greenway Forest Preserve ($1.2 million -- 50% of that is funded by a grant);

• Fabyan Windmill protection and improvements ($1 million, including $700,000 in grant funds);

• Resurfacing of the limestone trail at the Big Rock Forest Preserve ($300,000, including $200,000 of grant funding;

• Formation of an updated master plan ($200,000);

• Restoration of the Fiddlehead Woodland ($180,000).

Commissioners unanimously approved the new budget. The district’s new fiscal year begins July 1.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230510/kane-forest-district-adds-staffs-4m-in-improvement-in-new-budget