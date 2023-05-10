Kane coroner IDs Yorkville man killed by freight train in Geneva on Friday

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell released the name of the victim who died Friday after being struck by a freight train in Geneva.

According to a news release, Douglas Johnson, 49, of Yorkville, died from blunt force trauma injuries suffered after being struck by the freight train just before 9 p.m. May 5 near the Geneva train station.

Toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensic lab for analysis, the release stated. The Kane County Coroner’s Office is working with the Geneva Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad in the ongoing investigation of the death.

According to a news release from the Geneva Police Department, Johnson died while attempting to cross the tracks with two other men while the guardrail arms were down and flashing.

A preliminary investigation found that the men got off a Metra train on the south side of Third Street and were going to their vehicle, which was parked on the north side of the tracks. While the two men made it across the tracks, Johnson was hit by an eastbound freight train on the north track.

Johnson was the father of four children. He was born in Geneva and was a 1992 graduate of Kaneland High School, according to his obituary.