Fabyan Parkway intersection construction begins Friday in Geneva

The Kane County Division of Transportation has announced that construction is scheduled to begin Friday at the Fabyan Parkway/Settler’s Hill entrance intersection in Geneva, weather permitting.

According to a news release from KDOT, intersection traffic controls will be modified along Fabyan Parkway with a stop sign for traffic along Settler’s Hill. Construction working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is anticipated to be completed the same day.

Temporary lane closures will be required between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the work areas, and should consider alternate routes and expect additional commute time. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, watch for construction workers and vehicles entering and leaving the site and obey flaggers and traffic control devices. It is illegal to talk or text on a cell phone while driving.