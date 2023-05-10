Crown Community Development to hold public meetings in Sugar Grove

Crown Community Development will host two public informational meetings about its proposed master-planned development in Sugar Grove.

Company representatives will present plans for the 760-acre development near the Interstate 88 and Route 47 interchange at the meetings, which are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays June 5 and 12 at Waubonsee Community College.

According to a news release from the company, the vision for The Grove incorporates a town center; multiple residential neighborhoods with a range of housing types; at least 200 acres of open space, including community parks and trails; and areas for retail, restaurants, community services, healthcare and e-commerce distribution or a data center.

In addition to a new Town Hall for Sugar Grove, proposed neighborhood amenities range from a tree-covered trail system with walking and biking trails and preserved green spaces featuring community events and outdoor gathering areas to a dog park, playground, area for food trucks and a farmers market, the release stated.

The village of Sugar Grove is considering making the property into a tax increment finance district to spur development.

The village approved a resolution April 18 to authorize an agreement with Moran Economic Development (MED) for professional services in relation to the development of a TIF district for the property.

A tax increment financing district – or TIF – is a development tool used by local governments to encourage development or redevelopment in blighted areas that would be too expensive to improve with private dollars alone.

Company representatives and project partners will be on hand at the meetings to discuss proposed plans and answer questions from community stakeholders and residents. Light refreshments will be provided.

The meeting will be located in the Academic and Professional Center at the college.

Free parking will be available in the N4 and N8 parking lots, whose entrances are off Circle Drive.