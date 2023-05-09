Free Mommy & Me Yoga at Geneva Commons on Mother’s Day

Geneva Commons shopping center will host a free session of outdoor “Mommy & Me Yoga” on the center green from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 14, according to a news release.

Presented in partnership with Yoga 6 and Athleta, this Mother’s Day event is free to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to register with Yoga 6 by calling 630-412-0229. Moms and kids are also asked to bring their own yoga mats and water bottles.

Event information and a shopping and dining directory can be found at shopgenevacommons.com.