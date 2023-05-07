Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: April 14-May 2, 2023

Information in Kane County Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Edward C. Felber, 75, of the 38W000 block of Spring Green Way, Geneva Township, was charged April 14 with disorderly conduct. Deputies were called to the intersection of McKee Street and Spring Green Way where a mother reported that her son was being held hostage by two adults. The issue began with boys on bicycles who rode too close to a woman’s car. When she told them she recognized them, they replied with an obscenity. Felber drove around, found one of the boys, grabbed his bicycle while the boy was still on it. The boy’s mother wanted charges to be filed.

• Frank J. Suda, 39, of the 1700 block of Third Place, St. Charles, was charged April 30 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit and driving an uninsured vehicle. Suda’s vehicle registered at 72 mph in a 45-mph zone on south Randall Road at 12:20 a.m. A breath sample measured his blood alcohol content at 0.206%.

• Brent M. Foss, 55, of the 0-99 block of 12th Street, St. Charles, was charged May 2 with two counts of domestic battery and one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, all misdemeanors. Deputies were called to the 45W410 block of Bateman Road, Kaneville Township after 2:30 a.m. where a fight had occurred over a missing purse.

• Pierre A. Lang, 38, of the 600 block of Marilyn Avenue, Glendale Heights, was charged May 2 with driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving an uninsured vehicle and improper passing. Deputies were called to a rollover crash on Route 64 three miles west of Route 47 in Maple Park shortly before 7 p.m. where they found a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala. A witnesses told deputies they saw the Impala pass in the oncoming traffic lane and run several vehicles off the roadway, including rear-ending a 2014 GMC Terrain SUV and causing it to roll over several times. Both vehicles were totaled.

• Judd J. Nilles, 54, of the 6N700 block of Tuscola Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged May 2 with resisting a police officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

• Patrick R. Kleikamp, 25, of the 1100 block of Chillem Drive, Batavia, was charged April 30 with illegal dumping. Deputies were called to the 44W500 block of Welter Road, Maple Park, for a report of a man in a blue truck who discarded a bag on the side of the road. The caller provided the license plate number. Deputies located the bag, which contained sand, then located Kleikamp, who admitted to discarding a bag of dirt from his girlfriend’s house, police said.

• Gregory J. Conrad, 55, of the 5N400 block of Leola Lane, St. Charles Township, was charged April 28 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The victim reported an argument with Conrad over taking out the trash and that he slapped her across the face. Conrad told deputies that the victim lives there rent-free, doesn’t work and all he asks is that the trash be taken out.