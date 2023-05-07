Forest Preserve District of Kane County launches online shelter reservations

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County now has a convenient way to reserve shelters for family gatherings, celebrations and other small events online at kaneforest.com/shelter-rental.

Reservations can be made up to one year in advance but no later than seven days before an event, according to a news release from the district.

Shelters are available to rent on a first-come, first-served basis and are categorized geographically and by shelter size. Small shelters (capacity of up to 50 people) are $35 per day for Kane County residents and $50 for non-residents. Large shelters (capacity of 51-100 people) are $50 per day for Kane County residents and $75 for non-residents.

To make a reservation for a nonprofit organization, business or special event, call the Forest Preserve District reservation line at 630-232-1242. This type of reservation may require paperwork and involve modified pricing. The district does not provide refunds, regardless of weather or event cancellation.

For more information, contact the district at forestpreserve@kaneforest.com or 630-232-1242.