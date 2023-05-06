Freight train kills pedestrian in downtown Geneva

GENEVA – Geneva police are investigating a fatal train accident that killed a pedestrian Friday night, officials announced in a community alert.

The accident happened at the Third Street crossing in the downtown shortly before 9 p.m.

The 3rd Street railroad crossing in downtown Geneva on Friday night, May 5, 2023. Hours earlier, a freight train struck and killed a pedestrian. (Shaw Local News Network)

A freight train blocked both the Third Street and Western Avenue grade crossings. The crash scene was clear before midnight and trains had resumed operations.

Police are expecting to release more information Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.