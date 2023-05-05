No farmers market in Sugar Grove this year

Sugar Grove will not have a farmers market this year, as longtime volunteers are stepping away and replacements haven’t been found.

“I’d say its (administration) mostly got a little cumbersome,” said volunteer Pat Graceffa, who handled paperwork including registration, health department forms and sales tax documents. She also kept track of what vendors were going to be there every week.

Graceffa and several other women started the market about 20 years ago.

The market was held on Saturday mornings in the summer in the parking lot of the village hall and police station, at Municipal Drive and Route 30. It was a nice location, Graceffa said, because people could step inside the hall to use the restrooms or cool off.

“I thank the village immensely for everything they have done for us over the years,” Graceffa said.

The market intends to keep having a winter market from September through April at the Sugar Grove Public Library.

