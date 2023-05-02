Kane County receives $100K in tourism grant from state

Kane County Development and Community Services Department received a $100,000 Local Tourism Marketing Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, according to a news release from the state of Illinois.

Kane County Development and Community Services Department Director Mark VanKerkhoff said the department applied for the grant in December.

VanKerkhoff said the grant will be used to implement a strategic marketing plan for the Fabulous Fox Water Trail that his department developed in 2022, with the goal of increasing local and national tourism in the area.

He said the plan includes increased branding, social media presence, website enhancements and coordinating local tours and events with other local agencies along the Fox River.

The Kane County grant was one of 58 awards statewide. The grants were awarded in an effort to boost local tourism efforts and attract visitors to the state.

Nearly $2.9 million is being awarded from the Tourism Grant Program, which is funded by a federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant. Almost $3.7 million in grants were also distributed for the beautification of Route 66.

Grants were awarded to entities in every economic region in the state, with awards ranging from $9,640 to $100,000. A link to the full list of the recipients can be found here.