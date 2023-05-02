Kane County Dept. of Transportation truck hit Monday in Carpentersville

No one was injured after a Kane County Division of Transportation truck was hit Monday morning on Randall Road, according to a news release from Kane County.

Two KDOT Highway Maintainers were working along the 2200 block of Randall Road in Carpentersville at 10 a.m. when their dump truck, which had a truck mounted attenuator on the back, was hit from behind by a northbound vehicle.

According to the release, the truck mounted attenuator is a crash cushion that is mounted to the rear of a safety truck, to absorb the impact if hit. The attenuator helps to protect the crew working in front of the truck, and reduces the force applied to the driver of the impact vehicle. The KDOT staff and driver of the vehicle were not hurt, and were able to drive away from the scene.

KDOT would like to remind drivers about workers on county roadways and to stay alert to temporary lane closures.

“It’s important for the motoring public to be aware of all work zones. Protecting our employees and working safely is our number one priority. We all want to go home at the end of the day,” KDOT Road Maintenance Supervisor and Safety Coordinator Mike Way stated in the news release.