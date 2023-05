Josef’s Elegante Meats & Deli in Geneva celebrated 25 years of operation with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 28.

Owners Pat and Nanette Falcone cut the ribbon, held by Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Patrick Falcone, surrounded by family, friends, staff and Geneva Chamber of Commerce members and staff.

For more information on this business, which is located at 716 W. State St., visit https://www.josefsmeats.com/.