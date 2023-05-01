Geneva Chamber of Commerce to hold annual golf outing June 12

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf outing June 12 at Eagle Brook Country Club with golf, raffles, food, drinks and a chance to win $5,000, according to a news release.

A shotgun start at 10 a.m. includes a morning kickoff cocktail with light breakfast, barbecue lunch and appetizer reception.

Sign-up as a single golfer or in groups of four. Reservations for the appetizer reception only are also available. The outing is open to the public.

Register yourself or your foursome at genevachamber.com. Sponsorships are still available.

For additional information, call the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.