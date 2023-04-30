Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: April 12-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A catalytic converter valued at $4,000 was reported stolen April 15 from a 2008 beige recreational vehicle stored at Soto-Mayn RV Storage Facility, 41W481 Route 38, Campton Township.

• Stephen J. Gibson, 34, of the 900 bock of West Fabyan Parkway, Geneva, was charged April 19 with violating an order of protection by contacting the protected party via email.

• Michael J. Depaepe, 26, of the 500 block of Leslie Lane, Bolingbrook, was charged April 12 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and criminal trespass to residence. The residents of a house in the 1000 block of Woodland Avenue in Batavia called police shortly before 3:30 a.m. to report that an unknown man – later identified as Depaepe – had entered holding a bottle of alcohol. When deputies arrived, a silver Chevrolet-Cruz was parked in the middle of the road with a tire missing and visible damage. Depaepe was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where a breath sample showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.183%, police said.