Kane County Forest Preserve District camp sites to open May 1

Kane County forest preserve campgrounds at Paul Wolff Campground and Big Rock Campground open May 1 and remain open through Oct. 15.

Opportunities to go vehicle camping, tent camping and bringing horses camping are available.

According to a news release from the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, Paul Wolff Campground, located within Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin, contains 104 total camp sites. There are 89 improved sites complete with 50-amp electrical service, water access, parking pads and fire rings. There are 10 primitive sites for tents-only camping. Primitive sites do not have electricity. There are also five equestrian camp sites.

ADA-accessible camp sites are available upon request. The surrounding Burnidge Forest Preserve contains more than 700 acres of rolling hills and woodlands along with nine miles of hiking trails including a 2.25-mile multi-purpose trail suitable for hiking, biking or equestrian use, fully stocked fish ponds, a picnic shelter, and a climbing rock, the release stated.

Paul Wolff Campground is located at 38W235 Big Timber Road, Elgin.

Big Rock Campground, within Big Rock Forest Preserve in Big Rock, contains 109 total camp sites. There are 96 improved campsites with 50-amp electrical service, water access, parking pads and fire rings. There are nine primitive, tent-only sites without electric access. There are four equestrian sites. There are also ADA-accessible camp sites available upon request. The surrounding Big Rock Forest Preserve is an 850-acre preserve containing several sandy hills that overlook the valley filled with woodlands and crystal clear streams. Catch-and-release fishing is permitted at the campground pond, as well as in the preserve’s former quarry, Siegler Lake. There are more than ten miles of hiking trails suitable for hiking, biking or equestrian use, and two picnic shelters for campers to utilize. Big Rock Campground is located at 46W499 Granart Road, Big Rock, the release stated.

Daily fees for the camp sites with pad, electricity and water at both campgrounds are $20 for Kane County residents and $35 for nonresidents. Primitive/non-electric camp sites are $12 per day for Kane County residents and $18 for nonresidents. Equestrian camp sites are $15 per day for Kane County residents and $25 for nonresidents. Dump stations are included with camping, or $15 per day for single use. Firewood is available at registration for $5 per bundle.

Sites are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Campground reservations are not taken for the public; however, reservations for camping clubs are provided with a minimum number of sites reserved and paid in advance.

The Kane County campground hotline at 630-444-1200 is updated daily during the camping season, and provides more information on camp site availability and conditions.

For those who do not have much experience with camping, the “Camp with a Ranger: Introduction to Camping” program is available. This is designed to introduce first-time families to the exciting world of camping. Forest Preserve staff will guide visitors through the necessary steps such as site setup, cooking and fire building. Registration is $40 and is intended for one family or group of up to six people. Call 630-232-5980 to register or for more information.

For more information, visit www.kaneforest.com and the preserve can be found on social by searching @forestpreserve.