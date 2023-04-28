If you want to visit the bison or the prairie at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, you will need to present REAL ID-compliant identification starting Wednesday.

The Department of Energy announced the requirement this week. It applies to all visitors over the age of 18, whether they enter by car, on foot, or by bicycle.

Security workers at Fermilab’s two entry gates will ask drivers and all adult passengers in a vehicle to show such identification. Acceptable identification includes a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card and passports.

Fermilab outdoor public areas are open from sunrise to sunset. The Lederman Science Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

A school identification card that has a photo is acceptable for visitors 16 or 17 years old.

The rules also apply to visitors to Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230428/fermilab-argonne-to-require-real-id-of-visitors-starting-wednesday