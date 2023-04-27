Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery launches initiative to raise funds to clean up the Fox River

Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery in downtown Geneva has launched its 50 Cents for the Fox initiative in partnership with The Conservation Foundation. This partnership seeks to raise awareness of the importance of clean water in local communities.

When a guest dining at Stockholm’s asks for a glass of water, their server will request a donation for 50 cents. According to a news release, 100% of the funds raised will be donated to The Conservation Foundation and earmarked specifically for the clean-up of the Fox River and the land around it.

While the initiative has been on hiatus due to COVID, Stockholm’s raised $4,139.25 for The Conservation Foundation back in 2019 alone. The goal is to raise $5,000 by Halloween.

For over 50 years, The Conservation Foundation has been dedicated to protecting local rivers and watersheds and promoting stewardship of the environment. Stockholm’s supports the foundation’s mission to improve the water quality of the Fox River, preserve the land around it and help the community enjoy it, the release stated.

For more information, please visit www.theconservationfoundation.org/.

Stockholm’s is located 306 W. State St. in downtown Geneva.

For more information, call 630-208-7070 or visit www.stockholmsbrewpub.com.