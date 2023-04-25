Changing Children’s Worlds hosts annual fundraising gala

GENEVA – Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation, based in Geneva, will honor five people as Champions of Empathy at its Stand Up for Kids 2023 Gala and Fundraiser April 29 at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles, the agency announced in a news release.

Erick and Julie Pouilly, Tim McGavin, and Timotheus Gordon will be recognized as Champions of Empathy Award Winners 2023 for their empathy, dedication, commitment and generosity in support of Changing Children’s Worlds, its mission and the communities it serves, the release stated.

CCWF will also recognize Kassia Eide as a special champion facilitator for facilitating the highest number of programs in CCWF’s 11-year history.

Champions of Empathy are leaders, contributing Individually of their time, energy, networks, and personal or professional resources, actively supporting the non-profit’s capacity to work with children, parents, families and communities.

These individuals have helped the Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation expanding its role in supporting Empathy-based Parenting & Family Relationships:

• Geneva residents Erick and Julie Pouilly are the first family to sponsor a Best Start School Program at Oak Hill Elementary School in Elgin U-46. Five staff were trained and served nearly 20 families with their first Parenting Program in 2022-23. Julie Pouilly served as president of the Geneva Coalition for Youth for 12 years and volunteered on Marketing Friends of CCWF committee.

• Tim McGavin is the head of DuPage Correction-Probations, and through his work, secured CCWF a grant to partner with DuPage Corrections, Serenity House, and PATH Substance Abuse Rehabilitation centers.

• Timotheus Gordon is a research associate at the Institute on Disability and Human Development at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is the first Parent Advisor on the Autism Spectrum to be trained and co-facilitate a Best Start-Parents of All Abilities program with CCWF.

Gordon also inspired others by supporting parents and families of all abilities and is a leader of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Community Organizations for social justice.

• Kassia Eide is being recognized for contributing over 1,000 hours as a facilitator of over 500 parent groups in more than 50 programs for Changing Children’s Worlds over the years. She has facilitated both English and Spanish parent groups.

Fundraiser proceeds will enable CCWF to bring empathy-based Parenting and Family learning programs in Kane County and beyond at no cost to parents and families, the release stated.

Programs build community learning/support groups for families to strengthen their skills and their children’s skills in family communication, interactions, and relationships, with a focus on social, emotional, cognitive, and regulative development skills.

CCWF’s International Child/Parenting Development Program is implemented in over 40 countries by the World Health Organization, UNICEF, national governments and universities.

Tickets for the fundraising gala are $100 for an individual ticket and are available through the website, www.changingchildrensworlds.org.

More information is available by emailing Gina Loyola at gina@changingchildrensworlds.org.