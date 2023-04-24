Earth Day effort: Planting 500 trees in Kane County forest preserve

Volunteers bundled up Saturday to plant 500 trees at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

Forest Preserve District of Kane County Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur speaks to volunteers who were there plant 500 trees in honor of Earth Day Saturday at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles. (Brian Hill)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County celebrates Earth Day every year with the tree-planting event.

Forest Preserve District of Kane County staff show volunteers how to plant a tree Saturday at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles. (Brian Hill)

The job gets done in just a few hours, thanks to the help of many volunteers, according to forest preserve staff members. Holes are pre-dug; volunteers plant each tree, tamp down dirt, and add water and mulch.

Volunteer Chris Navarro of Geneva and his 3-year-old son Lucas help the Forest Preserve District of Kane County plant trees Saturday. The event, held at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles, was in honor of Earth Day. (Brian Hill)

