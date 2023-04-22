Geneva’s Playhouse 38 to host “Murder at the Pie Auction”

Tickets are now available for Playhouse 38′s performance of “Murder at the Pie Auction” April 28-30. Tickets are $15 each.

The performance, which is a collaboration between and Geneva and Fox Valley park districts, will take place at theatre, located at 321 Stevens St., Suite P.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, April 28; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, and all ages are welcome.

According to a news release from the Geneva Park District, the performance, directed by Dave Dobes and Ruth Butler, is set in a small Alaskan town and focuses on a pie baking competition that turns into a murder-mystery.

Snacks, water, soft drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase, the release stated.

Individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at GenevaParks.org or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center. Tickets also will be sold at the door.

The cast includes: Michele Abadie, Julie Albright, John Button, Michael Isaac, Jeff Kett, Jessica Neu, Amy Renner, Corey Strode, Carrie Surges, Terrence Surges, Diane Swaim, Gary Wendel, and Grace Winton.

Playhouse 38 is the cultural arts facility of the Geneva Park District. For more information on Playhouse 38, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.